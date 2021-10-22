Breathtaking from the minute you enter the foyer! Spacious & open living / great room to a well expected and satisfying kitchen, offering all and more you want and deserve! Wonderful kitchen cabinetry and appliances, coffered ceilings in the great room + a fireplace, hardwood floors & more. Three main level bedrooms. Spacious master with window seat overlooking the private rear yard + more coffered ceilings. Spacious walk-in closet, spa-like bath to soothe the worries of a long day! Upper level offers a huge 4th BR with private bath or great home office or family space. When you see the basement you will be in awe, soaring ceilings above over 2700 square feet of future living and / or storage space with a rough-in bath, also partitioned already for easy finishing. Welcome home to Lake Manor, a place like no other!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $599,900
