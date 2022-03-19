4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $599,900

New Construction, Cul-de-sac Home in Beautiful Jefferson Meadows, Forest's newest premier community! If you've been waiting for the perfect home to come on the market, your wait is over! This 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath, main level master and office, 3 beds and den upper level all on an unfinished basement for future expansion! Enter into the open floor plan design with a spacious living room opening up to the kitchen and dining. Tons of natural light! Every detail of this home will be exquisite as in all of CRM Construction homes. Luxury vinyl flooring and ceramic tile throughout the main level, custom woodwork, granite in kitchen/baths, gas cooktop, white ceramic farm house sink with apron, stainless appliances, all top quality features. The main level conveniently offers a master ensuite and main level office. Forest Schools and is conveniently located near dining, medical, shopping, and only 20 minutes to LU! Similar to Photo