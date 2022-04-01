4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $600,000

Stately built all brick two story has it all and is situated on a private 5 acre lot on a quiet cul-de-sac street in a sought after Forest neighborhood! Stunning two story foyer leads to great room with gas fireplace open to gourmet kitchen and sunny breakfast area. There is great use of space on the main level with additional features of bedroom, full bath, formal dining room and living room. The second level offers master suite with lavish master bath w/whirlpool and HUGE walk-in closet! There are three additional bedrooms (one is a bonus room) upstairs and laundry room. The terrace level offers a family room with plenty of space for a pool table plus entertaining/media viewing space. Also find a workout room/workshop space and loads of storage. Live like you are on vacation everyday...plenty of outdoor entertaining areas and a storage shed. You will not be disappointed!