 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $610,000

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $610,000

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $610,000

WELCOME! Fabulous brick home, built in 2019, main level living, 3-car garage, large level lot in sought-after Somerset with an open floor plan sure to please. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR! Relax on the huge screened porch, or grill on the deck overlooking the rear yard backing to mature trees. Lovely foyer flanked by open dining room, private office, and opens to spacious vaulted great room with fireplace. You'll love the spacious kitchen with bar seating, lots of counter space, stainless appliances, breakfast nook leading to rear porches. Private main level master with pampering master bathroom, plenty of closet space. Enjoy private bedrooms on opposite end of home, two more bathrooms. Nice laundry room, plenty of utility closet space, 3-car garage with unique floor sealing. Terrace level finished with huge family room space/could be 4th bedroom, full bath. Exterior patio to expand entertaining options and enjoyment of the great outdoors. This home is like new, nicely landscaped. WOW!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert