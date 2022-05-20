4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $614,900

Practically new construction in Farmington - with extras! Walk through the foyer into a two story great room with stacked stone gas fireplace flanked with built-ins. The kitchen is the focal point with white cabinets, beautiful marble counters, huge island, farm sink, 6 burner gas stove and walk-in pantry. From the great room, step out onto the screened porch with another gas fireplace with mounted tv. Stone patio with wood burning firepit. Main floor master suite with 2 walk-in closets with lavish bath w/ garden tub and large tiled shower. Two more bedrooms on main level with full bath. Mudroom, drop zone area, separate laundry room and powder room also on first level. Upstairs has another large bedroom with full bath, office loft area, and recreational space for workout or playroom. Oversized 2 car garage, gas tankless hot water heater, new custom blinds throughout. Blinds in great room and master bath operate with remote control for easy privacy. Beautiful living - Indoors and out!