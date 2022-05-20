Practically new construction in Farmington - with extras! Walk through the foyer into a two story great room with stacked stone gas fireplace flanked with built-ins. The kitchen is the focal point with white cabinets, beautiful marble counters, huge island, farm sink, 6 burner gas stove and walk-in pantry. From the great room, step out onto the screened porch with another gas fireplace with mounted tv. Stone patio with wood burning firepit. Main floor master suite with 2 walk-in closets with lavish bath w/ garden tub and large tiled shower. Two more bedrooms on main level with full bath. Mudroom, drop zone area, separate laundry room and powder room also on first level. Upstairs has another large bedroom with full bath, office loft area, and recreational space for workout or playroom. Oversized 2 car garage, gas tankless hot water heater, new custom blinds throughout. Blinds in great room and master bath operate with remote control for easy privacy. Beautiful living - Indoors and out!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $614,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
New life is being breathed into the old iconic Mitchell’s Grocery building on U.S. 501 just north of Lynchburg — except steak will be replacin…
An Appomattox man convicted of killing his pregnant girlfriend in a September 2020 shooting in Lynchburg was sentenced Wednesday to 45 years in prison.
Market at Main, a local breakfast and lunch eatery, will open a new location on Wards Road by the end of June.
“If she hadn’t worked at it, she wouldn’t be where she is.”
The Nelson County Board of Supervisors has authorized the purchase of about 300 acres on the west side of U.S. 29, just north of the county’s …
The longtime baseball coach will step into his first administrative role on July 1.
A new locally owned restaurant will open this fall in the former Trio Brick Oven Eatery in Forest.
RUSTBURG — A Lynchburg man who pleaded guilty to sex crimes against a minor was sentenced Wednesday in Campbell County Circuit Court.
Police on Friday, Nov. 13 released information on a two-vehicle crash Sunday, Nov. 8 in Nelson County that preceded a Roseland man's death.
The U.S. Department of Labor has recovered $198,000 for 19 workers denied overtime pay by the Timberlake Road La Carreta Mexican Restaurant, a…