4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $619,000

Beautiful main level living in Somerset Meadows! This new construction home will be brick and stone on a level lot! Enjoy the open floor plan that shows off beauty and luxury! Modern finishes , vaulted ceilings and built ins add to the experience! The large main living area with great room, kitchen and dining lead out to the large covered back porch! Take in the main level master suite with luxurious bathroom! Also see the two additional main level bedrooms with large closets and full bath. Additional bonus room above the garage makes more even more space! Somerset Meadows boasts a playground and tennis courts an is across the road from New London Downs golf course! New construction is similar to photos.