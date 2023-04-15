1281 Whispering Springs Court is a luxurious home that will captivate you from the moment you step inside. The open floor plan boasts tall, vaulted ceilings and an abundance of natural light, creating a spacious and inviting atmosphere! The living room features a gas fireplace with a stone surround, perfect for nights in. The kitchen is a chef's dream with ample custom cabinetry, a large island, granite countertops, gas appliances, and an eat-in dining area. The stunning finishes were carefully selected by a local interior designer. The large master suite has tray ceilings, a luxurious bathroom, and a spacious walk-in closet. Other highlights include a bonus room for an office or den, an oversized laundry room with plenty of storage cabinets, and a half bathroom on the main level. Upstairs, you'll find an en suite bedroom and bathroom, two additional bedrooms, and a bathroom. Located in a walkable neighborhood with Bedford County taxes and Forest Schools, making it highly desirable!