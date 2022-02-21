4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $649,000

Welcome to the Estates on Leander, the newest section in Farmington. This home is luxury living at its finest with all of the beautiful details. When you walk in you are welcomed by a large great room that leads to a gourmet kitchen. This gourmet kitchen, is absolutely perfect for entertaining. It boasts marble countertops, a large island, gas cooktop, and double ovens. The main level master suite has gorgeous vaulted ceilings, beautiful master bath with double sinks, tub, and tiled shower. The upstairs has two bedrooms that share a full bath. Then a fourth bedroom that is a ensuite with its own private bath. The covered deck is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. This home truly has everything. You don't want to miss the opportunity to see this one.