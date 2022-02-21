 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $649,000

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $649,000

Welcome to the Estates on Leander, the newest section in Farmington. This home is luxury living at its finest with all of the beautiful details. When you walk in you are welcomed by a large great room that leads to a gourmet kitchen. This gourmet kitchen, is absolutely perfect for entertaining. It boasts marble countertops, a large island, gas cooktop, and double ovens. The main level master suite has gorgeous vaulted ceilings, beautiful master bath with double sinks, tub, and tiled shower. The upstairs has two bedrooms that share a full bath. Then a fourth bedroom that is a ensuite with its own private bath. The covered deck is perfect for relaxing and enjoying the outdoors. This home truly has everything. You don't want to miss the opportunity to see this one.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Short supply, high demand hit Lynchburg-area housing market

Short supply, high demand hit Lynchburg-area housing market

Recently, a tri-level home on Grove Road near Wards Ferry Road was listed for $189,000 on a Friday. By Monday morning, the owner had 24 offers in hand. “For Lynchburg, this is absolutely unheard of,” said Karl Miller, of Karl Miller Realty.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert