4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $650,000

Beautiful 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Jefferson Meadows subdivision. Roughly 3000 sq ft finished with almost 2600 sq ft unfinished basement with rough-in bath. Open deck and screened in deck looks over partially fenced backyard with zoysia grass (goes dormant in the winter months and comes back in the summer months). Granite counters, black stainless steel appliances, 2 ovens, gas cooktop. Neighborhood has fiber connection internet through Infinisky. Seller is a licensed Real Estate Salesperson in the Commonwealth of VA.

