4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $659,000

  • Updated
**OPEN HOUSE Sunday, May 15, 2:00-4:00 pm. Stunning brick home in sought-after West Crossing with mountain and lake views boasts true main level living with covered front porch to enjoy morning coffee and sunrises. The rear covered porch is ideal for relaxing, gilling dinner, and enjoying sunsets. See 3-D tour! Step inside to a lovely open floor plan, kitchen with abundance of cabinetry, quartz counters, stainless appliances. Breakfast nook with expanse of cabinets. Kitchen is open to the great room with massive stone fireplace. Lovely elegant primary suite, double tray ceiling, and pampering bath with tile shower. Great room is open to the kitchen and features stone fireplace, so much space to relax fireside and entertain. Second level boasts 3 spacious bedrooms with large closets, bonus/play room, and TWO full baths. With lovely wood floors, beautiful tile work, exquisite lighting throughout, this home is sure to please the most discerning buyers. Full basement for storage!

