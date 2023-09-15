Why buy just a home when you can have a lifestyle as well! This BEAUTIFUl custom home built by Wellington Blders is on a 2.21 acre estate lot in sought after equestrian inspired neighborhood in FOREST! The main level features a grand entryway with Formal dining room, spacious main level master bedroom with dual closets, and adjacent sitting room. Master bath with dual sinks, shower & jacuzzi tub. Enjoy the spacious great room with high ceilings, gas FP, and walkout onto the main level deck, & the adjacent kitchen for easy entertainment. Walk up the open stairway & you'll discover 3 BR's, & another full bath. The finished room over the garage would also make a great office The BSMT features a sports themed family room leading out onto the patio area under the deck. A full bath and abundant unfinished space offer many possibilities for storage or future expansion. HOA includes- 3 miles of trails, pool, clubhouse & pond w/fishing dock. Separate Boarding Services are also available nearby