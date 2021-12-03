 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $665,000

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $665,000

4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $665,000

GORGEOUS is an understatement! This beautiful home in Lake Manor may be your new address. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR and floor plan! From the manicured yard, and lovely interior of this home to the in-ground pool with fountain and slide, this home is one to see. Step inside to lovely hardwoods, dining room area with stone see-through fireplace open to great room and kitchen. The kitchen is beautiful, and so functional with expansive bar area ideal for bar stool seating, and chatting while preparing meals, gas range, stainless appliances. Enjoy dining on the back covered porch with fireplace overlooking the pool and impeccable landscaping. Private ensuite master is a delight with private access to the covered patio. A true retreat, the master features his/hers vanities, and closets, fabulous tub, and tile shower. Nice library/office, two other bedrooms on main level, full bath. Incredible second level features massive bonus room, spacious bedroom, full bath, walk-in attic, great storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary: Does Biden’s vaccination mandate actually need to be enforced?
Columnists

Commentary: Does Biden’s vaccination mandate actually need to be enforced?

In September, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that affects 100 million workers across the public and private sectors. The mandate requires all federal employees and federal contractors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It also applies to private sector companies with at least 100 employees. For this latter group, exemptions are possible, which then require weekly ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert