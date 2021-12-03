GORGEOUS is an understatement! This beautiful home in Lake Manor may be your new address. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR and floor plan! From the manicured yard, and lovely interior of this home to the in-ground pool with fountain and slide, this home is one to see. Step inside to lovely hardwoods, dining room area with stone see-through fireplace open to great room and kitchen. The kitchen is beautiful, and so functional with expansive bar area ideal for bar stool seating, and chatting while preparing meals, gas range, stainless appliances. Enjoy dining on the back covered porch with fireplace overlooking the pool and impeccable landscaping. Private ensuite master is a delight with private access to the covered patio. A true retreat, the master features his/hers vanities, and closets, fabulous tub, and tile shower. Nice library/office, two other bedrooms on main level, full bath. Incredible second level features massive bonus room, spacious bedroom, full bath, walk-in attic, great storage.
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $665,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
BEDFORD — The Virginia National Guard’s Lynchburg-based 1st Battalion, 116th Infantry Regiment, 116th Infantry Brigade Combat Team was deploye…
A Gretna man was shot and killed while attempting to attack his estranged wife in her Forest home Friday evening, according to the Bedford Cou…
The Lynchburg Regional Airport is seeing a successful recovery this year from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020 and is working clos…
Davis Lane threw for 154 yards, rushed for 50 more and accounted for three touchdowns as the Bulldogs claimed the Region 3C championship for the second straight season.
New townhomes at the corner of Court and 5th Street show off a little bit of modern and a little bit of Atlanta design amidst Lynchburg’s hist…
Virginia State Police identified human remains found in early October in the town of Amherst as Helena S. Poe, 44, of Amherst.
Lynchburg police have charged a man with robbery and malicious wounding in connection to a shooting early Monday morning.
In September, President Joe Biden announced a COVID-19 vaccination mandate that affects 100 million workers across the public and private sectors. The mandate requires all federal employees and federal contractors to receive a COVID-19 vaccine. It also applies to private sector companies with at least 100 employees. For this latter group, exemptions are possible, which then require weekly ...
Student representatives have served on the school board since January 1973, and this year's students are no different than their predecessors: busy, bright and working to bridge the gap between the school board and the student body.
- Updated
Jonathan Pennix possesses blazing speed and has received multiple Division 1 offers. He's a big reason Appomattox is back in the state semifinals and seeking its sixth state crown in seven years.