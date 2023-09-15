Stunning custom home in a sought-after Forest community. Spanning over an acre of land, the backyard oasis features an saltwater in-ground pool, hot tub & flagstone patio with fire pit. Inside, an appealing main level with open floor plan highlighted with HW floors throughout. The chef's dream kitchen boasts all-new smudge-proof black stainless appliances, granite counters, custom cabinets with soft close hinges, gas stove, double electric ovens, pot filler & walk-in pantry plumbed for a second fridge/freezer. A main-level BR/study provides versatility, while upstairs, discover 4 BRs & laundry. The master suite pampers with 2 oversized WIC, luxurious en-suite BA complete with soaker tub & rainfall shower. The terrace level delights with 9ft ceilings, two bonus rooms, a full BA & a 125-inch theater room with surround sound. An unfinished space serves as gym, workshop, or storage. The perfect blend of functionality, comfort & elegance, this meticulously cared for home has it all!