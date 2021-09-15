 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $699,000

VIEWS!VIEWS!VIEWS! Premier gated subdivision in sought after Forest neighborhood. Fabulous 4 bedroom, 6 bath home situated on Ivy Hill Golf Course. Enjoy main level living with master bedroom suite located on 1st floor. 2nd floor boast 3 bedrooms each with private bath. Lounge in the beautiful great room with vaulted ceilings and gas logs while enjoying picturesque views of the golf course. Enjoy dinner on the screened in porch while watching the sun set. The finished basement offers wet bar, full bath and a large walk in closet with built ins that is unbelievable. Above the spacious two car garage is a bonus/exercise/guest room/or home office which offers complete privacy with exceptional views of Ivy Lake. This spacious home offers approximately 5,700 of sq.ft finished living area. Picturesque views can be seen from almost every room in this house from fairway views in the back to Lake views in the front. This could be your forever home!!

