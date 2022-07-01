4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $699,999

Stunning home with stunning views of the lake, fabulous sunsets. MUST SEE 3-D TOUR and floor plan! Stylish elegance when you step in the front door. Delightul floor plan with lovely entry foyer, formal dining room. Foyer opens to the great room with beautiful stone fireplace flanked with bookshelves, cabinets. Nice entertaining flows to the covered rear porch, plenty of green space for back yard fun. Great room is open to the light-filled kitchen boasting white cabinetry, quartz counters, a chef's delight with massive island for seating, gas range, stainless appliances, pot filler, breakfast area, and open to the hearth area with second fireplace. True main level living, laundry room off kitchen, 2-car garage. Prepare to be pampered because the primary en-suite is incredible. Spacious and a sumptuous bath with tile shower, tub, double vanity. Second floor features multiple private bedroom spaces, bonus room (could be bedroom), so much space and storage. WOW!