*OPEN HOUSE** Sunday, April 3, 2:00-4:00 pm! Stunning home, well-built, exceptional quality, lovely 1.28 acre lot. MUST SEE 3-D tour, and floor plan. Like new, but better, sellers have meticulously worked on grass, landscaped beds, and plantings, impressive. This beauty features all the bells and whistles! Lush landscaping, lot backs to mature trees, plenty of room for your in-ground pool. Lovely entry foyer, formal dining room, great room with soaring ceiling, wood beam construction, and open to incredible kitchen. Fabulous kitchen with center island, gas range, wall ovens, breakfast nook overlooks back yard. Enjoy coffee on the covered rear deck, grill on the grilling deck. Master on main level with pampering master bath you must see to believe, large walk-in closet. Second bedroom on main level, full bath, main level laundry. Second level boasts multiple bedroom spaces, 2 full baths, lots of storage. Terrace level offers more than 2,000 sq. ft. of storage, or finish. NICE!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $725,000
