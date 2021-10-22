Georgian-style home designed & built as a local builder's personal home. This home is absolutely gorgeous with beautiful mahogany floors, spectacular custom cabinetry throughout, curved archways, crown molding & a central vacuum system. Main level hosts formal living & dining room, great room with gas log fireplace, laundry/mudroom, kitchen & breakfast nook, master suite. Grand circular staircase leads to the second floor where there is a stunning Gathering room with picture molding, second master suite, two additional bedrooms, & bonus room/office. Terrace level boasts fabulous Rec Room & Media Room with gorgeous brand new vinyl (waterproof) large plank flooring. Also a Workout Room, two guest/bonus rooms, full bath & storage space. Attached two car garage PLUS a detached two car garage (that is a perfect man cave!) Detached garage also includes dog room and a second level (framed, plumbed and ready to drywall) studio apartment perfect for in-law suite. Call today to view this home!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $775,000
