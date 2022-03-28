Stunning luxury home boasting gorgeous lake views, main level master, three fireplaces (one outside on covered/screened porch), newly fenced rear yard, such a great home for entertaining and the floor plan is fabulous! Lovely soaring entry foyer, formal dining room, huge vaulted great room with floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace. Chef's kitchen with center island, 6-burner gas cooktop, upgraded cabinetry and granite, open to the keeping room with fireplace, large breakfast area, laundry room. Enjoy grilling on the built-in grill on the screened porch. Master suite with bay sitting area is the perfect retreat, his/hers closets, pampering master bath with tile shower, dual vanities, sleek tub. Oversized garage on main level, abundance of storage. Second level features 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, walk-in storage. Terrace level finished for fun! Enjoy the theatre room, billiards, game/rec room, home gym, full bath, more storage, and private outdoor brick patio, ideal for hot tub. WOW!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $775,000
