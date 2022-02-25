 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $845,000

Stunning, sophisticated...this custom-designed, custom-built, home has it all. Prepare to fall in love with 1033 S. Oak! See fly through video and floor plan. This brick beauty features welcoming foyer with arches, beautiful hardwoods, huge great room with fireplace, incredible kitchen with huge breakfast bay nook open to the fabulous composite deck. Ideal kitchen with with bar, massive center island, unique gas cooktop space, double refrigerator, and a walk-in pantry you must see to believe. Main level master tray ceiling, sitting bay, pampering bath, tile shower, walk-in closet, laundry. Second level boasts huge family room, nice kitchenette, bedroom suite with laundry hook-up. Two other bedrooms share J/J bath, huge closet with separate laundry. Terrace level boasts huge man cave/home gym, craft room mostly finished, multiple unfinished rooms for future office, studio. Nice lot, almost 4 acres, this home definitely allows sought-after elbow room between other homes. WOW!

