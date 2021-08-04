Sophisticated, the stylish flair of a European estate! SEE 3-D VIRTUAL TOUR! Prepare to fall in love with 1495 Deer Hollow, Brookstone Estates. Large lot, creek, new in-ground mineral pool, firepit, seating area, sellers have turned this property into a resort. Fabulous brick/stone exterior, step inside to pure elegance, with iron staircase, soaring foyer, living room with fire place, dining room with a great flow for entertaining. Huge open great room with fireplace, incredible kitchen with abundance of cabinetry, granite, stainless appliances, sunny breakfast area, huge laundry room boasting more cabinetry, and pantry, oversized garage. Cozy den with fireplace, plus sunroom, private balcony. Dramatic double-door entry to main level master, sitting area, bath, tile shower. Step outside to the fabulous pool with seating areas. Second level boasts multiple bedrooms spaces, baths. Newly finished terrace level with movie theatre, family room, 3-sided fireplace, wet bar, and more. WOW!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $849,000
