Spectacular custom lake front home, 2.38 acres, incredible property with lake access, private dock, 5-car garage, a most exquisite home you must tour. See 3-D TOUR, call for appointment! Gorgeous, boasting so many unique features. Lovely front porch, step inside to perfection with hickory floors, three stone indoor fireplaces (plus F/P on patio), plantation shutters, custom lighting, too much to explain. Fabulous kitchen with massive center island, light, bright, beautiul cabinetry, strategic lighting, copper details, refrigerator matches the cabinetry, pantry, mudroom just off kitchen. Enjoy formal dining, or dinner on the expansive deck overlooking the lush back yard and the lake, patio below with custom grill. Entertain in the soaring great room, sunroom, or lower level family/rec room with kitchenette, laundry for apartment living, storage. Second level features impressive master suite, pampering bath, walk-in closet, multiple bedroom spaces, 3 full baths, storage. UNBELIEVABLE!
4 Bedroom Home in Forest - $940,000
