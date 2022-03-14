4 Bedroom Home in Goode - $259,900

Beautiful home on 1.51 acres with gorgeous mountain views from the wrap around porch or the large living room with bamboo flooring and high ceilings. Three bedrooms on the main level. Basement has large finished area to use as fourth bedroom, or however you desire, with walkout entrance/exit. Bathroom and storage on terrace level as well. Only 15 minutes to LU or Bedford! All that and fresh paint and NEW refrigerator, dishwasher, and range. Go see it!