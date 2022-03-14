 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Goode - $339,000

This home has lots of privacy nestled on 2.52 acres in the Foxwood subdivision in Bedford County. If you're looking for some great outdoor space but still want to be convenient to shopping then this home is for you. The French Kitchen garden has fencing to keep the deer out and raised beds for easy gardening. There's fig, apple, pear trees and grape vines. Ample parking for guests and even an RV. The sellers have done a lot of work to this home on the inside including new heat pump (2020), new hot water heater (2019), leaf guard gutters, beautiful hardwood flooring upstairs, fresh paint, beautifully updated bathrooms with tile and marble counters. The large open kitchen has new stainless appliances, formica counter tops, slide out custom pantry, lazy Susan and a new sink. Sit back and relax in the country setting on your freshly finished back deck with a grilling area. You also have the patio on the lower level with custom brick pavers thats 41x14 for entertaining space

