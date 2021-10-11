This home has lots of privacy nestled on 2.52 acres in the Foxwood subdivision in Bedford County. If you're looking for some great outdoor space but still want to be convenient to shopping then this home is for you. The French garden has fencing to keep the deer out and raised beds for easy gardening. There's fig, apple, pear trees and grape vines. The sellers have done a lot of work to this home on the inside including new heat pump (2020), new hot water heater (2019), beautiful hardwood flooring upstairs, fresh paint, beautifully updated bathrooms with tile and quartz counters. The large open kitchen has stainless appliances, slide out custom pantry, lazy Susan and a new sink. Just sit back and relax in the country setting on your screened in back deck that has fresh paint and a grilling area. You also have the patio on the lower level with custom brick pavers thats 41x14 for entertaining space.
4 Bedroom Home in Goode - $379,900
