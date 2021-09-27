Open Sunday Sept 26. You will find plenty of room in this updated 2 story in beautiful Forest location. This home offers a formal dining room, new kitchen with stainless appliances, new countertops and new cabinets, large great room with fireplace, and 4 spacious bedrooms. 4th bedroom could also be a bonus room. There is a 2 car attached garage, and full unfinished basement with second fireplace. The house is freshly painted and also boasts new flooring, new roof, new windows, new hot water heater, and new heat pump. House is still being worked on. If you would like to purchase "as is" just make an offer.
4 Bedroom Home in Goode - $439,900
-
- Updated
