4 Bedroom Home in Goode - $499,000

This spacious home offers 4,111 sqft of living area with over 900 feet of river frontage on the Big Otter River. Mountain Views available during the fall and winter months. An abundance of hard wood trees including Black Walnut, Hickory, Red & White Oaks. The main level offers a huge covered front porch and covered rear patio, open floor plan with formal dining room, sitting room, family room with gas log fireplace, spacious remodeled eat-in kitchen with breakfast area, master bed with remodeled en suite bathroom equipped with tile shower and stand alone soaker tub, large separate laundry room, half bath, and oversized 2 car garage. Second story offers 3 additional large bedrooms and full bath. This property has much to offer. Call for your private showing while it lasts.

