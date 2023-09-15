Escape to tranquility in picturesque Goode, VA. As you step onto this expansive property, a sense of home washes over you. The heart of the home features a spacious eat-in kitchen with an open vaulted ceiling and skylights that invites in warm light. The upstairs reveals four bedrooms, each with its unique character. Two full baths ensure convenience for all, while the master suite provides a true retreat. Step outside to a large brick patio, enclosed for privacy, and ready to host outdoor gatherings or peaceful moments. With a four-car detached garage there's generous room for vehicles and storage. And don't miss the amazing extras: generator, water softener, tankless water heater, and tons of acreage. Enjoy enhanced comfort and a modern look, thanks to recent updates like newer windows (2008) and refreshed siding (2021). Let's make this your retreat and schedule your showing today!