New and currently under construction! This beautiful 2-story 4 bedroom 3 bath farmhouse-style home will be nestled on 2.7 acres in Bedford County in the Jefferson Forest High School district. This new home boasts two master suites! One master suite is on the main level and the second is on the upper level. The main level master accesses its own screened porch with an outdoor chimney that will provide many enjoyable and relaxing evenings! Entertaining in this large open floor plan will be a pleasure while utilizing the family room and kitchen. Conveniently located close to shopping and restaurants this home will provide comfortable living for many years to come!
4 Bedroom Home in Goode - $549,000
