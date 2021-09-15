 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Goode - $600,000

Nestled on just over 2 acres in Peaks View Estates, this two story brick home offers beautiful mountain views & plenty of living space in & out! Be greeted with a high ceiling foyer, hardwood floors, arched doorways, & natural light pouring in throughout the house. Enjoy a family room & formal dining room off either side of the main entrance, & an open living & kitchen space on the main level. The kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas range, large island, & breakfast nook surrounded with large windows and deck access. Upstairs, the master bedroom mirrors the breakfast nook, a perfect accent to the master suite. Enjoy a spacious master bath looking out to the mountains from the whirlpool tub & a large room above the garage attached as well. Concluding upstairs is 3 additional bedrooms & full bath. Enjoy the endless possibilities of a full finished basement with a kitchenette & full bath, three car garage, and your spacious front and back yard!

