4 Bedroom Home in Goode - $640,000

Beautiful stately home on 8 acres (level/rolling/ in prime Bedford Co. area. Very nicely updated. Open living/dining concept. Awesome mountain views. Four bedrooms, including Mst. Suite; attached 2-car garage; finished basement area. You will LOVE the rear porch and large paver patio area, meticulously landscaped. Easy access to Lynchburg, Bedford, & Roanoke areas. Metal fencing of perimeter, with some of lot extending beyond. Fireplace is currently electric; however gas line has been run for conversion to gas.