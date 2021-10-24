Gorgeous farm house completely renovated w/only the best. Geothermal AC/Heat means lower electric bills. So much to offer: 52x34 barn, pole building 60x30, storage building 20x12, large garage 30x20 w/a lot of storage, cabinets down one side of garage/workshop, electric & water. This house features wood floors w/chestnut in main level bath, carpet & heated marble in foyer, plus tile. You can cook all your gourmet meals in the beautiful kitchen, lots of cabinets & counter space or you can dine in your formal dining room w/FP. Large living room that looks out at the Peaks & open fields. Main level master BR w/cedar lined closet. Main level bath is amazing, has jetted tub, bidet, beautifully tiled steam shower w/seat. Upstairs has 3 BR's, full bath. 4th BR has a wardrobe for clothing. Storage space in partial basement and pulldown attic. Sit on screen porch and drink your coffee in AM or look at the most amazing sunset over the Peaks in PM. Paved drive.
4 Bedroom Home in Goode - $660,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A beloved local restaurant open for half a century is closing its doors after Saturday night.
A Virginia man died Monday, a day after his wife was killed and their eight children were injured when their Amish horse-drawn buggy was rear-ended, state police said.
Biscuitville on Old Forest will be demolished and rebuilt
A new food truck will be serving up infused cookies and ice cream on Wards Road starting at the end of the month.
Dave Chappelle is in hot water again, testing the boundaries of public sensibilities so you don’t have to.
A judge signed off Wednesday on a 15-year sentence for a Lynchburg man convicted of voluntary manslaughter from a 2018 shooting in the Diamond Hill neighborhood.
'We are failing these young people': Data shows thousands of Lynchburg City Schools students performing below grade level
Thousands of Lynchburg City Schools students are performing below grade level in some subjects.
Our latest batch of public records: property transfers for Lynchburg and the surrounding counties, plus building permits for Appomattox County.
An Appomattox man died at the scene of a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning, according to Virginia State Police.
Woody Watts bills himself as a skeptic, but the lifelong kind — someone who has been looking for signs forever.