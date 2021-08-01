Gorgeous farm house completely renovated w/only the best. Geothermal AC/Heat means lower electric bills. So much to offer: 52x34 barn, pole building 60x30, storage building 20x12, large garage 30x20 w/a lot of storage, cabinets down one side of garage/workshop, electric & water. This house features wood floors w/chestnut in main level bath, carpet & heated marble in foyer, plus tile. You can cook all your gourmet meals in the beautiful kitchen, lots of cabinets & counter space or you can dine in your formal dining room w/FP. Large living room that looks out at the Peaks & open fields. Main level master BR w/cedar lined closet. Main level bath is amazing, has jetted tub, bidet, beautifully tiled steam shower w/seat. Upstairs has 3 BR's, full bath. 4th BR has a wardrobe for clothing. Storage space in partial basement and pulldown attic. Sit on screen porch and drink your coffee in AM or look at the most amazing sunset over the Peaks in PM. Paved drive.
4 Bedroom Home in Goode - $760,000
