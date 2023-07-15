Builder's personal home and decided to downsize. New beautifully custom built home on 6+Acres with stream. European farmhouse style. Great, sought after location, JF schools in gorgeous private setting. Country drive yet convenient to Forest, Bedford and Lynchburg, 20 mins to LU. Main level floor plan offers large foyer, great room, dining area, open kitchen with custom cabinetry including; hand signal and remote hoodvent, w/custom designed island. Stunning hidden 2nd kitchen/pantry with custom cabinets/prep area. 36' gas range in kitchen along with paneled built-in refrigerator/dishwasher, and tile back splash. Master complete with step-up ceiling, large bathroom w/ freestanding tub, his and her custom walk-in closets. Upstairs is another master suite or rec room with full bath. Lg unfinished basement framed for 2 bedrooms and a bathroom. Home potentially has 6 beds 2 baths. Mountain views clear most seasons!