Dream Farmhouse! 6+Acres private setting surrounded by beautiful hardwoods. Main level floor plan offers large inviting foyer, dining area, open kitchen with custom cabinetry + 2 double trash pullouts,hidden microwave, hand signal and remotes hoodvent, custom designed island. You will be blown away by the hidden 2nd kitchen/pantry with chandeliers, custom cabinets/prep area. 36' European style gas range along with paneled built-in refrigerator/dishwasher, tile back splash. Master complete with step-up ceiling, airy bathroom w/ freestanding tub, his and her walk-in closets, water closet & tiled shower. Drop zone, custom laundry room, 2 more bdrms on main level w/full bathroom, tile and custom cabinetry. Upstairs is another master suite or rec room with full custom bath. Basement framed for 2 more bedrooms, living space, drywall hung in 5th bathroom. Covered porch & living room boast soaring ceilings. You don't want to miss this one of a kind designed and built by award winning company!