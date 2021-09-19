Well maintained 4 bedroom / 2.5 bath home in the heart of Bedford County - conveniently located 15 minutes from the Town of Bedford, 25 minutes from Smith Mountain Lake and within commuting distance to Lynchburg and Roanoke. Features of this home include a spacious main level with formal living and dining rooms, great room with gas log fireplace, well appointed kitchen with double ovens, gas cooktop and stainless appliances, mud room with laundry leading to the 2 car garage, and a sun room with heated floor and hot tub. The second floor offers a master suite with large walk in closet, jack-n-jill bath and 2 additional bedrooms. Additional living space can be found in the finished basement offering a 4th bedroom with full bath, office/craft room and unfinished space for storage or future expansion. The exterior of the home offers a peaceful setting with views of the farms surrounding the property. Call today to schedule your private showing!
4 Bedroom Home in Huddleston - $299,900
