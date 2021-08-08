Great investment home or first time home buyer. Tenant is on a month to month and has been residing for 5 years and happy to stay longer. Rent being collected is $800/month. Back on the market due to buyer not getting financing.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $114,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Sunday’s homicide on Park Avenue marked the eighth in Lynchburg so far this year, a figure that police say is edging close to making 2021 one of the deadliest years in recent memory.
The Farm Basket is changing ownership for the third time in its 56-year history.
Lynchburg City Schools will begin the 2021-22 school year next week requiring masks be worn inside school facilities.
A man is wanted after a robbery Friday at the Bank of America on Wards Road, police said.
Martin, the Seminole District player of the year, was electric at the plate and nearly unhittable when he took the mound.
The statewide GOP ticket is listed as featured guests Saturday at an "election integrity" rally at Liberty University, but two of the candidates say they aren't attending.
- Updated
Starting Sept. 1, Virginia will require most state employees to show proof of vaccination or subscribe to weekly COVID-19 testing if they refuse.
- Updated
Police: Man arrested in Lynchburg homicide
How was Teresa Tysinger Williams’ body missed at the wreck site? She was discovered dead in the wrecked car’s passenger’s seat nine hours later at a towing company lot.
Various improvements have been made to some Bedford County schools, just in time for the new school year.