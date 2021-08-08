 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $114,900

Great investment home or first time home buyer. Tenant is on a month to month and has been residing for 5 years and happy to stay longer. Rent being collected is $800/month. Back on the market due to buyer not getting financing.

