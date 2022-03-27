4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $124,900

This newly updated move-in ready 4 bedrooms, 2 bath home is awaiting its new owners! As you walk through this lovely home you'll notice a new refrigerator, new carpet,vinyl plank flooring, and is newly painted throughout. This amazing home is zoned R-3 if you're an investor looking for a great rental property. It's also convenient to shopping, restaurants, downtown, and both Liberty University and The University of Lynchburg. Memories are ready to be made at this home. Come check it out today!