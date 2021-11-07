Nice 4 bedroom 2 bath home with lots of room. This home could also be a 5 bedroom home. The bedrooms are all very nice size. Large kitchen, family room and living room on the main level. Main level bedroom and bathroom. Laundry is also on the main level. Upstairs features 4 more large bedrooms and a full bath. Nice front porch and deck area off the back. Yard is level and fenced in! This home has alot of space!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $129,900
