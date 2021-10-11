 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $138,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $138,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $138,900

Large brick cape cod centrally located to everything Lynchburg has to offer! The main level with hardwood flooring has 2 bedrooms, kitchen, formal dining and a full bath. Additional 2 bedrooms upstairs and unfinished storage space. Flat fenced back yard with shed for extra storage.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert