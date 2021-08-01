 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $140,000

Calling all investors! This 4 BR, 1 BA home in Lynchburg City has been updated with new flooring, kitchen, bath, metal roof, paint, heat pump, water heater, and more! Currently rented Section 8, this property rents for $1,095 a month. Don't miss your opportunity to own a low maintenance property with a great potential profit!

