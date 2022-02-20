 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $149,900

Wonderful two-story home on corner lot including a rocking chair front porch plus a rear deck. Inside you will find an entry foyer, LR, DR, main level laundry room, kitchen with appliances, mud room, bedroom & full bath all on the main floor! Upstairs enjoy the three additional bedrooms and one and one-half baths, totaling 2.5 baths total! Low maintenance exterior, replacement insulated windows, two-zone heat and air, new carpet and vinyl, lots of fresh paint on the inside as well!

