4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $159,900

WOW! Updated top to bottom, this 4/2 ranch home on a low-traffic, cul-de-sac street, is gorgeous! Kitchen has Edison lights in the chandelier, beautiful tiled floor, & nearly new sink, appliances are stainless steel. FENCED yard! Fire pit! Relax in the HUGE 16x16 screened-in porch! In the finished basement's apartment, you'll find a tiled shower, bedroom in a long L-shaped room shared with kitchen/ egress door, and small office which needs painting. Large laundry, snack bar, TV room & closet in basement. Brick with greenstone accents. Hand-scraped engineered wood floors - this home has them in 3 BDRMs & the hall. The master bedroom even has two closets. All bedrooms have ceiling fans. One hall bathroom shared on main level. Air conditioner parts replaced last week!

