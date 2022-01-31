4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $159,900

Diamond in the rough. All brick home offering investment potential or owner occupant. Both upper house and terrace apartment are currently leased until 6/30/22. Upgrades include a new Gas furnace/AC (2020 Terrell Moseley), upgraded gas line, Highest grade new decking (2019), upgraded plumbing, mostly newer appliances up/down, 2 beds/1 Full bath/LR/Eat in Kitchen/DR upstairs, 2 Beds/1 Full bath/LR/Kitchen Downstairs along with a private entrance. New vinyl windows installed in BSMT (2020), New roof (2006), new windows upper (2006), refinished Hardwoods upstairs, some kitchen updates but waiting for new owners vision. Laundry is shared or could be for top unit. Able to be locked off if need be. Outside offers a mature FIG tree that owners have enjoyed for years, a Raspberry bush, Red/White Currants, several Elderberries, Daisies, Irises, Pansies, a Peony & Daffodils. A money maker for sure. Upstairs stove, dryer and H20 heater are all gas.