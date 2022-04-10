Calling all investors, do it yourselfers and visionaries. This home is a classic lost in time and in need of TLC. So Much potential. The front porch was a family past time sitting chatting and enjoying the shade. The entrance is greeted by a large foyer and a formal living room to the left and dinning room to the right. A formal library could be used as bedroom or family room. Kitchen has a large walk in pantry and could house the washer and dryer with some upgrades. There is room to the right of the kitchen that could be a bedroom or home office and has a 1/2 bath in need of total remodel. Three large bedrooms with full bath. There is foyer at the top of the landing. Not all loan programs with be suitable due to the amount of repairs needed. Concrete patio under the vines to the left of the back porch. The back yard extends behind the magnolia tree all the way to the street behind the house. Huge Lot .more potential for adding value with this double lot.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $159,999
