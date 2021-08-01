4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $169,900

You have to see the Updated Interior of this Home to believe it - this is NOT a Drive-By Home! This Gorgeous 4BD/3BA Two Story Home is located within the Historic Rivermont District and has been Completely Renovated within the last Three Years. The Exterior is Highlighted by its Covered Front Porch, Private Back Porch & Off-Street Parking Behind the Home. The Entire Interior has been Updated, Freshly Painted & Upgraded w/ All New Systems & Appliances. The Main Level Boasts New Ceramic Tile & Laminate Floors throughout and offers: Welcoming Foyer; Living Room w/ FP: Formal Dining Room w/ Built-In; New Kitchen w/ All New Cabinets, Counters & Fixtures; Spacious Laundry Area w/ Access to Back Porch; Main Lvl BD & Full BA. The 2nd Level is Comprised of Master Suite w/ Attached BA; Two Addt'l BDs w/ Shared Hall Full BA. Other Updates: New Roof; New Apps; New Fixtures; New Flooring; Nearly New Everything! Come See This Home Before Its Too Late!