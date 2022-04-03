4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $170,000

Located in the growing city of Lynchburg, just minutes from Liberty University, shopping centers, and dining. This house has potential for three story living. It could be an excellent opportunity for investors or a large family. Situated on a .12-Acre lot this home has living areas on both the entry and second levels, seven potential bedrooms, and four bathrooms. The partially finished attic that has hardwood flooring could be used as a studio apartment as well as the dirt-floor unfinished basement. The potential is excellent!