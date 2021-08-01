Wonderful 4 Bedroom Home with 4-Seasons Room, Garage/Workshop with $0 Down Financing Available. Conveniently located with easy access to Lynchburg College, Hospitals, Schools, Shopping and More. Quiet street with convenient OFF-STREET parking! Awesome detached garage/workshop for all of your projects and toys. Home features a wonderful 4-seasons room, newer replacement windows, spacious living room, formal dining room for game nights, 2 main level bedrooms and 2 more bedrooms upstairs, with convenient full bath on both levels. 2nd floor also provides extra storage, a terrific open space for a home office, and potential for AirBnB with private stairs/entrance. Newer roof. Heat Pump approximately 6 years old. All appliances convey! This home is ready for you! Be sure to contact us today for more information and to schedule your showing of this exceptional home before it is SOLD! (Please contact listing agent for link of Matterport 3-D Home Tour.)
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $179,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The Russian Olympic Committee has won the gold medal in women’s gymnastics after U.S. star Simone Biles exited with a medical issue.
A Forest native could find love on national television this fall.
A man accused of murdering his friend and roommate last week by beating him repeatedly in the head was denied bond Wednesday.
As COVID-19 transmission begins to pick up, Lynchburg General Hospital is again starting to see the number of infected patients in the double …
A lawsuit Liberty University has filed against former president Jerry Falwell Jr. has survived its first round of legal challenges.
Nearly two dozen individuals have been indicted on drug-related charges by the Shenandoah Valley Multi-Jurisdiction Grand Jury following a 10-…
I’m telling ya straight, I’m innocent! I haven’t done nothing wrong and still somehow, I’ve done landed in the clinker. My name is Michael, A.…
"There have been so many great players, coaches and teams to come out of this town," Altavista boys basketball coach Casey Johnson said. "We really wanted to start honoring them because we felt like something was missing."
Prominent members of the community, former players, and a host of others teed it up for 18 holes with one goal in mind: Supporting the Appomattox football coach in his recovery from multiple myeloma.
A rezoning request made by developers to grow the Cottontown Manor development in Forest was unanimously denied by the Bedford County Board of Supervisors on Monday.