4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $188,500

  Updated
Step into this beautifully renovated 4 bed/3 bath home with ALL NEW electrical, plumbing, drywall, and floors. Features a spacious brand new kitchen with SS appliances, walk-in pantry, and dining space. Also included on the main level is a spacious living room, full bath, and separate laundry room. Step upstairs to find 3 bedrooms, walk-in hall closet, and hall bath. Enjoy the serenity of a master bedroom with en suite, beautiful tile shower, and walk-in closet. Backyard features a 26 ft detached garage with a brand new 100+ ft asphalt driveway and fresh landscaping. With all new windows, vinyl siding, roof, and heat pump, you can enjoy this low maintenance, charming home located close to all that downtown Lynchburg offers.

