4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $189,900

This home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. New plumbing & electrical, new roof, new heat pump, new windows, refinished floors, a remodeled kitchen and two full tile bathrooms! The entryway is large and spacious and opens up to a large living room. The kitchen is open concept to the dining room or could be used as the living room. There is so much natural light already but added can lighting and brand new fixtures makes for no shortage for this home to feel bright, open, and roomy. All the work has been done for you - come see for yourself will not last long!