This home has been completely remodeled from top to bottom. New plumbing & electrical, new roof, new heat pump, new windows, refinished floors, a remodeled kitchen and two full tile bathrooms! The entryway is large and spacious and opens up to a large living room. The kitchen is open concept to the dining room or could be used as the living room. There is so much natural light already but added can lighting and brand new fixtures makes for no shortage for this home to feel bright, open, and roomy. All the work has been done for you - come see for yourself will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $189,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
An Amherst woman was sentenced Monday to a year in jail after previously pleading guilty in Amherst Circuit Court to a driving while intoxicat…
A Lynchburg student was arrested Thursday after police found a handgun in a backpack, police said.
"A blessing in disguise': Nelson baseball coach back at helm after life-threatening infection, foot amputation last spring
LOVINGSTON — He played the sport for years. Then, after hanging up his catcher’s gear and bat, and spending about 10 years running an area you…
"That final spot was taken away from me because of the NCAA's decision to let someone who is not a biological female swimmer compete," Gyorgy wrote.
Bill Gillespie, who has spent the majority of his adult life living in Lynchburg, set the all-time world record in the equipped bench press in late January. It is a mark that lasted for 36 days.
Amanda C. Hester, who currently serves as Louisa County Public Schools’ assistant superintendent for instruction, was named Friday as Nelson C…
Malik Willis casually strolled into Liberty football’s spring practice Monday morning. He greeted several people with his customary, ‘Good mor…
When Tarsha Joyner opened her bakery business in July 2012, it was just pretend.
Nelson County High School Principal Chris Sumner has submitted his resignation in order to pursue other opportunities, Nelson County Public Sc…
The highway patrol says those killed include the 16-year-old driver, three 15-year-olds, and two 17-year-old passengers.