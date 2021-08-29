MOTIVATED SELLER! You must see this lovely brick ranch, refreshed! You'll love and appreciate new flooring, new paint, new roof, new heat pump, new stainless appliances, new landscaping, so convenient, within minutes of LU, shopping, Target, Kohl's, etc. Beautiful white kitchen with brand new stainless appliances (2021), new roof installed June 2021, new heat pump installed July 2021. Nicely landscaped, and lovely back yard with plenty of green grass, and space to entertain. Kitchen is very functional and open to a lovely breakfast area. Welcome guests in the living room, OR, entertain in the lower level man cave too. Private master has been remodeled on the left side of the home with walk-in closet and full bath, new flooring. Three other bedrooms, plus full bath on the right side of the home beyond the living room area, hardwood floors in these three original bedrooms. Lower level also offers plenty of useful options, lots of storage. Call today for your private showing.
4 Bedroom Home in Lynchburg - $194,500
